Barcelona Can’t Afford Forgettable Performances Like Against Getafe – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to admit that his team was not good at all in their 1-0 victory over Getafe He recently revealed that the performance was too slow, tedious and forgettable for his liking, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Barcelona must minimize poor performances like that henceforth because it could prove crucial in La Liga in the long run.

Xavi, however, added that despite the dire showing, he is sure that Barcelona is closer to a good team than a very slow team.

His words, “I have to be very honest, we were not good at all. We need to minimise our poor matches like these ones. Overall, I think that we’ve played more better matches than we’ve played poor matches like this one. 70% of our matches have been better than this. We’re closer to a good Barca than a slow and tedious Barca.”