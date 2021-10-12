Barcelona Can’t Bow Out Of The UCL In The Group Stage – Eto’o

Cameroon legend, Samuel Eto’o has come out to say that Barcelona’s poor results have been making him suffer. He recently revealed that he is not happy with the way the club is going through its difficult period.

According to him, the current situation is nothing to write home about and he can only urge the players to avoid bowing out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Eto’o added that he hopes Barcelona ends up going through to the next round because it’ll be hard to accept an early exit.

His words, “Recently, Barcelona have made me suffer,”

“These are tough times for those of us who love the club.”

“It would be hard to accept group stage elimination in the Champions League. I still hope they can go through.”

“Barcelona have started the season badly, but the Clasico is a unique match and the players must make the most of it to change the dynamic of the season,”

“Beating Real Madrid could be worth six points.”

“Those of us who have played that fixture know it’s the most beautiful game in the world. I have played in Champions League finals, but I can say that the Clasico is unique. There’s nothing else like it.”