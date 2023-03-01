Barcelona Can’t Let Opportunity For Another Trophy Slip By – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to say that he is always turned on when facing Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. This is coming ahead of Thursday’s Clasico matchup, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he likes to play football at the Santiago Bernabeu because it always gives him and his players a special feeling throughout 90 minutes.

Xavi added that Barcelona have been good this season, so they cannot let an opportunity for a trophy slip by.

His words, “Going to Santiago Bernabeu always turns me on. I’d like to play, I’d love to. It’s a great feeling and that’s why I tell my players that they have to be brave.”

“We are in a good situation. We have the opportunity to win a title. It is an opportunity to react. We will go out to win and show our personality.”