Barcelona Is Not Pedri FC – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has come out to say that his team is not dependent on Pedri. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Pedri is definitely an extraordinary player who can make a difference at any time, but his Barcelona team is not all about the young midfielder.

Xavi added that Luuk De Jong is an absolute professional and his career should be an example for the younger players.

His words, “I wouldn’t say that,”

“Look, he’s an extraordinary player. Don’t skimp on the praise for him. He’s a player that excites me and one that can make a difference. He’s scored a great goal [against Levante], but I don’t think there is [a dependence on him].”

“Luuk is a great option. I would not say he’s playing a secondary role. I am happy [for him] because he’s an example for everyone, how he trains, his professionalism … That’s why we have these types of players.”

“The only thing that has changed about Karim has been the goals.”

“He has taken a step forward from scoring goals. But the way he plays and the way he talks to us is still the same.”

“We see what he does in training, the quality and the movements. He is history at this club. For us it’s to continue to enjoy what he is. I’m sure he’s going to be very important for us.”