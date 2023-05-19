Barcelona Players Want Messi Back – Araujo

Lionel Messi is always welcome at Barcelona, Ronald Araujo has said. He recently revealed that players at Camp Nou are leaving the door open for the stunning return to be made, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the players don’t consciously talk about the return, most of them would want Lionel Messi back at the club he gave everything for on the pitch.

Araujo added that Barcelona is currently a family, with young people and veterans playing their roles for the club.

His words, “Generally, we don’t talk about it, but Messi is always welcome and more so here at Barca.”

“We have managed to be a family, with young people and veterans, and that has been very important. Defensively, we have had a great season. It is spectacular to have conceded only 13 goals and even more so because we have come from previous seasons in which we always conceded.”