Barcelona Wants To Build A Powerful Team – Joan Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to say that he will not risk putting the club in financial danger to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the board of directors are working on building a good future for Barcelona, and the club is still battling a financial crisis, even if things are improving gradually.

Laporta added that Barcelona definitely wants a very powerful team, but nothing will be done to worsen the club’s economic situation.

His words, “We’re working on the future of the squad. Both [director of football] Mateu Alemany and [advisor] Jordi Cruyff are also looking for a certain rationality.”

“We are here to manage a football club well. We are in a period that, although we are improving economically, it has not yet been solved.”

“The economic situation has not been reversed and that is the priority.”

“It is clear that we want an increasingly powerful team. We will go all out, but we will not do any operation that puts the institution at risk.”

“Of course organisation-wise there are some negotiations going on and some talks, but it does not influence me.”

“We have brilliant guys who organise the travel, and in every department we have such committed people that for the moment things feel normal.”