Barcelona Won’t Regret Appointing Xavi – Gbenga Okunowo

Xavi will do everything possible to return Barcelona back to their glory days, Gbenga Okunowo has said. He recently revealed this following the Spaniard’s announcement as the Catalans’ new manager.

According to him, Xavi’s appointment is a good one because he knows the club inside and out plus he reads the game really well.

Gbenga added that Barcelona will not regret recruiting Xavi as their coach and he only needs everyone’s support at the club.

His words, “Xavi’s appointment is a good one. I’ve known him for so long. He knows the club in and out.”

“He could read the game when he played for Barcelona and he can still read the game very well even now.”

“He’s always been rated just as Pep [Guardiola] was rated at Barca. He has always been a replacement for Pep all along.”

“Barcelona always think ahead with their backup plan. I’m quite confident they will not regret recruiting him as their coach. Barca just need to give him all the support.”

“He’s Barca through and through, so he knows that he needs to use his experience and all the skillset he has gained over the years to make his coaching tenure a successful one.”

“He knows what needs to be done to make Barcelona reach their top-notch level of performance. I know him as a calm person.”

“He will set up his management and backroom staff in such a way that all hands will be on deck to deliver good football results for Barca.”

“Everyone is waiting for him to start his coaching job and hit the ground running and he will do all that is necessary to return Barcelona to its glory days.”