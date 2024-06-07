BASIEC Schedules Local Council Elections for August

The Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) has announced plans to conduct fresh local council elections on August 10, 2024.

This development comes after the dissolution of the previously elected councils by State Governor Bala Mohammed a year ago.

During a press briefing on Friday, BASIEC Chairman Ahmed Makama revealed that the commission has issued a 60-day notice for the local government council elections in accordance with relevant laws.

“If you calculate 60 days from today, it will be the 6th of August, which is not a Saturday, and elections are usually conducted on Saturdays. We have therefore moved the election to Saturday, 10th of August 2024,” Makama explained.

Makama announced that the sale of nomination forms has commenced, encouraging interested individuals to purchase them.

He urged political parties and other stakeholders to begin preparations to ensure a smooth election process.

He also assured that the commission is committed to delivering free, fair, and credible elections, relying on the voter register maintained by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) since BASIEC does not maintain its own register of voters.

Additionally, Makama reminded politicians that open campaigns are not permitted until 30 days before the election date, as stipulated by law.