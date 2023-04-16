Basketmouth, AY Makun Still At Loggerheads

Popular comedian, Basketmouth has clapped back at his colleague, AY for shading him during his show. While performing at the show, which was held on Easter Sunday, AY made reference to the N30,000 saga, which he claimed was the genesis of their squabble, and Basketmouth was not having it.

“30K.. Basket “O feku, O feku,” Makun sang in Yoruba, which means, “Basket, do you want to die? You want to die.”

In what seems to be a response to AY’s criticism, Basketmouth jokingly asked his followers this, “Beast wey dey chop Chinchin…that wan na Beast?”

