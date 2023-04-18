Basketmouth Once Called My Phone To Set Things Straight – AY Makun

Popular comedian, AY Makun has come out to recall an incident with Basketmouth where it seemed like they were about to settle their beef. He recently revealed that Basketmouth once called him after a controversy that occurred when he bought a car for his wife and posted it online.

According to him, after he flaunted the car online, Basketmouth made a post to speak against showing off online, leading many to believe he was shading AY at the time.

AY added that the Flatmates producer eventually called him to let him know he was not referring to him in his post, and that made him very happy.

His words, “Something happened that never happened in the history of my knowing Bright Okpocha. Bright Okpocha would not bring himself on the level to apologise to you on anything.”

“So, there was a post he made, about people showing off cars, people who just go online and show off stuff when they buy stuff and everything.”

“Incidentally, I posted a ride I got my wife two days to that tweet, so people went on his page and were like, ‘Oh, this must be referring to AY’ and for the first time, Bright Okpocha, he carried his phone and called me. If you see how happy I was. Like he called me practically like, ‘guy, see wetin I dey hear o, people are relating what I posted to you, it has nothing to do with you.”

“I was very appreciative of the fact that the Master called, which is very rare, he will never stoop that low.”

“So, that the Master called, I was happy. My belief was that, that is now going to form the balance that I’ve been craving for us to have.”

