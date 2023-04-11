Basketmouth Should Stop Passing Information Aggressively – Mabel Makun

AY’s wife, Mabel Makun has jumped on Instagram to share a message amid her husband’s beef with Basketmouth. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to Makun, she has realized that some people will prefer to be aggressive with how they pass information because that is the only way they know.

Her words, “I have come to realize that some people pass information in an aggressive manner because they know no other way.”

WOW.