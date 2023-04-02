Bauchi deputy governor-elect promises loyalty, support for Gov Mohammed

Bauchi State Deputy Governor-elect, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, has promised to be loyal and supportive to his principal, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

Jatau, a House of Representatives member, said this in a statement issued to journalists in Bauchi after receiving his certificate of return, stating that it was a great honour to be selected as the running mate to Governor Mohammed in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

While expressing his profound gratitude to the governor for finding him worthy to be his deputy for the next four years of the administration, Jatau promised to reciprocate the gesture by being a loyal and supportive deputy governor for the success of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in the state, especially in the implementation of people-oriented projects and programmes.

“I want to use this medium to express my profound appreciation to His Excellency, the incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for finding me worthy to be his deputy in the just concluded 2023 governorship election in Bauchi State.

“This is a great honour to me and I want to assure the governor that I will justify the confidence reposed in me. We are also grateful to the people of Bauchi State for massively voting my principal into power again.

“As we all know, no government in the history of Bauchi State has performed wonderfully well like that of Kauran Bauchi. All of us are surprised with the performances of our governor in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state and we must appreciate His Excellency for making us proud,” Jatau stated.

He then assured that Governor Mohammed’s administration would redouble its performance, urging the people of the state to support the administration for better service delivery.