Bauchi Governor Weighs Presidential Bid, Expresses Support for Goodluck Jonathan

Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, has revealed that he is considering a presidential run but would withdraw his ambition if former President Goodluck Jonathan decides to contest.

This announcement was made on Thursday after a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) encouraged him to step forward as a candidate for the presidency.

Governor Mohammed highlighted Jonathan’s wealth of experience, asserting that the former president would be a strong candidate capable of effectively managing the country’s challenges if given the mandate.

He acknowledged the need for seasoned leadership in Nigeria, particularly within the ranks of the opposition.

“Regarding your call for me to present myself, I am still weighing my chances as a leader within the opposition,” Mohammed stated.

“There are many capable leaders in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), particularly my former boss, Goodluck Jonathan.”

Mohammed has long held a deep respect for Jonathan, whose leadership qualities he believes are unparalleled. He stressed that as long as Jonathan remains a potential candidate, he would not seek the presidency himself.

“I have always maintained that as long as Jonathan is in the picture, I will not present myself for the leadership of this country unless he decides not to run,” he explained.

The governor expressed his willingness to fully support Jonathan if he chooses to enter the race, even offering to campaign for him with unwavering commitment. “If we can persuade him to come forward, I will support him wholeheartedly, even with my blood,” Mohammed said passionately.

“Out of modesty, he has not yet declared his intentions. I hope you will meet with him and encourage him to run.”

Highlighting Jonathan’s achievements during his time in office, Mohammed argued that the former president’s experience and approach to governance make him an ideal candidate. “He will do a better job because he has the experience,” Mohammed said.

He referenced Jonathan’s policies during his administration, noting, “We all remember the prices of goods and the rate of inflation during his tenure.

His government was inclusive, addressing significant issues such as the Almajiri system and introducing initiatives to combat youth unemployment.”

Mohammed praised Jonathan’s leadership style, particularly his approach to leadership recruitment, which he described as “exemplary.”

According to Mohammed, Nigeria needs leaders like Jonathan—individuals who are not only experienced but also energetic, forward-thinking, and driven.

“We need leaders like him—young people with energy, foresight, and drive,” he added, underscoring the importance of youthful vigour combined with seasoned wisdom in leadership.

The governor also addressed his recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, clarifying that these remarks are part of his responsibility to help steer the country in the right direction.

“My criticisms are not personal but are aimed at ensuring that we put the country on the right path,” Mohammed stated.

He emphasised that constructive criticism is essential in a democracy and that his role as a leader in the opposition includes holding the government accountable.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s contemplation of a presidential bid reflects the broader political dynamics within the PDP and Nigeria’s political landscape.

His deference to Goodluck Jonathan underscores the enduring influence of the former president within the party and the respect he commands among his peers.

As the 2027 elections draw nearer, the political manoeuvring within Nigeria’s major parties is expected to intensify.

Mohammed’s statements not only highlight his respect for Jonathan but also signal his strategic positioning within the PDP, as he balances his own ambitions with loyalty to his former boss.

The coming months will be crucial as political figures like Bala Mohammed and Goodluck Jonathan make decisions that could shape the future of Nigeria’s leadership.

Whether Jonathan decides to run or not, the governor’s statements have already set the stage for what promises to be a highly competitive and closely watched electoral process.