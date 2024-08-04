Close Menu
    Bauchi State Police Arrest Young Suspect in Armed Robbery Case

    The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Usama Mohammed, on charges of criminal conspiracy, trespass, and armed robbery.

    This arrest follows a distress call made by a victim on August 2, 2024, reporting a violent home invasion by a group of armed robbers.

    In a statement released to journalists on Sunday, the Police Spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakili, detailed the events leading up to Mohammed’s arrest.

    A victim reported that the robbery occurred around 9:40 pm, during which four assailants armed with knives and cutlasses broke into the home. The robbers made off with an Itel A70 mobile phone valued at ₦75,000 and a Huawei phone worth ₦30,000.

    Upon receiving the emergency call, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Giade Division swiftly responded to the scene.

    The prompt action led to the arrest of Usama Mohammed, although the other members of his gang managed to evade capture.

    SP Wakili confirmed that efforts are currently underway to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the robbery.

    The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough and discreet investigation.

    The Bauchi State Police Command’s swift response and ongoing investigation reflect their commitment to tackling crime and ensuring justice for victims.

