Bauchi State Police Recover Firearms in Successful Raid

The Bauchi State Police Command has recovered firearms from hoodlums following a successful raid on black spots in the Mai-Ari-Arewa area of Alkaleri Local Government Area.

A locally made revolver and ammunition were seized from the hoodlums, who fled into the bush with injuries after a shootout with the police. The police displayed superior firepower, compelling the criminals to retreat.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, announced the recovery in a crime bulletin issued on Thursday.

He detailed that the incident occurred on July 17, 2024, at around 4:30 am, when operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer in Alkaleri, CSP Mohammed B. Usman, conducted a raid along the Mai-Ari-Arewa axis.

Wakil noted that the operation followed a directive from the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad Musa.

The directive instructed all area commanders, divisional police officers, and other strategic tactical commanders to conduct regular raids on black spots across the state to bolster community confidence.

The police spokesman emphasized that ongoing efforts are in place to eliminate unrepentant criminals disrupting the peace in the state, with intensified aggressive raids on criminal hideouts.