Bayern Munich Is Clearly A Better Team Than Barcelona – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to express disappointment as the club crashed out of the UCL. He recently revealed that a club as big as Barca does not deserve to play in the Europa League.

According to him, however, Barcelona must accept its current reality and focus on starting again from zero amid their most difficult campaign in recent history.

Xavi added that Bayern Munich deserved the victory on the night because they were clearly better than his boys.

His words, “They were better than us,”

“This is the reality that now faces us. We’re in the Europa League. A new era starts today.”

“Barcelona don’t belong in the Europa League, they belong in the Champions League. We start again from zero.”