Bayern Munich Leaked Julian Nagelsmann’s Sacking News Before Telling Him – Agency

Ex-Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann has come out to blast the club for leaking his sacking news even before it was communicated to him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to his agency, the club did not contact the manager before showing him the door, and Bayern chose instead to leak the sack through social media.

The agency added that it was after the rumors circulated that Julian Nagelsmann contacted Hasan Salihamidzic to know what was going on.

His words, “There has been no contact or try to get in contact from Bayern. After all the rumours in the media, the management of Julian Nagelsmann contacted Hasan Salihamidzic by themselves.”