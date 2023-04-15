Zamfara rerun poll: APC’s Marafa blasts PDP over vote-buying allegation

Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has blasted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Zamfara State for claiming that the All Progressives Congress, APC, engaged in vote buying during the just concluded National Assembly rerun election in the State.

Senator Marafa stated this during an interview with newsmen at his Yandoto country home, in Tsafe Local Government Area.

“Though I am not surprised by PDP’s claim because the party since inception has been noted for complaining even when there is no reason for complaint,” he said.

According to Marafa, the party won the governorship election in the state, but instead of jubilating and giving God the glory, the party’s supporters went round the state destroying properties belonging to the government, APC and private individuals.

“I cannot believe that the oldest political party in the country can bring itself so low to the extent of encouraging its supporters to vandalise party, government and individuals’ properties.

“APC won the presidential election in Zamfara State and nobody vandalised anybody’s property. I was the coordinator for Tinubu/Shettima Organisation in the state. I was ordinarily supposed to lead a mass rally to celebrate.

“We spent several months canvassing for votes, visiting localities to canvass support for our candidate.

“At last, we won the election and it was a spectacular event but we did not destroy even a poster or billboard belonging to the opposition party in the state.

“So, I don’t expect PDP to accuse APC of vote-buying or anything.

“When you are not expecting something and suddenly you got it, it becomes a problem to you. PDP has never formed any government in the state. Its victory at the governorship election becomes intoxicating,” he said.

Marafa further stated: “Somebody needs to educate people on what vote buying is all about. I think we need to know that if you tell me vote-buying, I will expect to see somebody standing and negotiating with a voter on how much he will sell his vote.”

The senator commended the security agencies for deploying security personnel to the affected polling units while calling on his supporters to continue to be law-abiding.

He also appealed to the people of the zone particularly his supporters not to take the election as a do-or-die affair, saying that “God gives power to whom he wishes.”