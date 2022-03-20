Arteta Is Not In The Best Position To Talk About Fixture Congestion Being Unfair – Conte

Tottenham coach, Antonio Conte has come out to blast Mikel Arteta’s complaints over Premier League fixtures. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Arsenal manager should remember the circumstances surrounding the postponement of the north London derby in January before making complaints.

Conte added that before managers come out to talk about what is fair or unfair, they should consider their past actions.

His words, “I only want Arteta to remember the game between Tottenham and Arsenal that was postponed,”

“My answer is enough, if someone wants to speak about fair. I don’t forget this.”

“I don’t want to speak about fair or unfair.”

“This the first time in my life that there is a league that has postponed the game for injuries. It is very strange and surprising.”

“You have to laugh because they have totally changed the vision. You have to take the decision to postpone only for one reason – if there are Covid cases. Not for injuries, not for international duty.”