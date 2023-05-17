Avoid Men Who Say No S*x Before Marriage – Nedu

Media personality, Nedu has come out to warn women to be wary of men who insist on abstaining from intercourse before marriage. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, when a man strongly advocates for no s*x before marriage nowadays, it may indicate something questionable that the woman must avoid immediately.

Nedu added that some women have confided in him about their husbands’ disappointing sexual performance, which they were unaware of until after getting married.

His words, “If a man is telling you no sex before marriage, find out if he has other preferences. One woman shared on my radio show, ‘Nedu, I have been cheating on my husband. Not once, but multiple times. Nedu, if you were in my shoes, you would do the same.”

“I asked why, and she explained that her husband struggles with erectile dysfunction. I empathized with her and supported her decision. Men, I’m sorry. This guy just married her and was saying no sex before marriage. That’s how she got trapped.”

WOW.