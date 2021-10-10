BBNaija Fans Have Gone From Wishing Me Dead To Saying I Died – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ex BBNaija housemate, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has come out to express shock after seeing a fake obituary of how he died in a fire accident. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he had already received countless death threats from fans during past seasons of the show, but this year was different as he was trolled more.

He added that the fact that fans have gone from wishing him dead to saying he died is a new low for him.

His words, “Something very spooky happened. I’ve gotten death threats in the past but for the first time ever, I literally saw an obituary of me, where someone said Ebuka died in a fire, and that confused me.”

“It’s like they’ve gone from wishing me dead to saying I died. So that was a new low for me.”

“And it was very very shocking. So I don’t know if I generally had more trolling but I actually saw a moment that was different from the past.”

WOW.

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. In a twist to the game, two new contestants were introduced on Day 23, much to the excitement of the remaining housemates.

Ebuka, the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner was the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blame the Joe’s Fan Club (JFC) for his eviction. Joe himself was soon evicted from the show.

Big Brother added another twist to the game on day 79 by cancelling the day’s scheduled nominations and making the housemates believe they will instead be evicted based on their performances on assigned tasks while in reality no more evictions were held and viewers began voting for the winner who turned out to be 26-year-old Katung Aduwak.