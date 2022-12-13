Be Bold About Saying You Only Want A Relationship For Financial Benefits – Timi Dakolo

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo has come out to ask an interesting question for people who say they want a relationship. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to him, he really needs to know if this set of people really want a relationship or if they just need someone to fund their lifestyle.
His words, “Be bold, you are an adult. Say it with your full chest.”
WOW.
