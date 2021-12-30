Be Ready To Hand Over In 2023, APGA Tells Uzodimma

Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has urged Governor Hope Uzodinma to start preparing his hand over note ahead of the 2023 general elections for what it described as his “failure to provide good governance and curb insecurity” in the state.

Chairman of the party, Comrade John Iwuala, gave the advice, yesterday, while speaking at the funeral of Chairman of the Isiala Mbano Council of the party, Augustine Amucha.

Iwuala, who also urged Imo citizens to work together and vote out Uzodimma in next election, said: “APGA is the only alternative political platform for any reasonable fight against insecurity, maladministration and bad governance.

“Uzodimma should by now start preparing his hand over note for an APGA candidate, because I am 100 per cent certain that he will be voted out. And what happened in Anambra State, will have ripple effects, not only in Imo State, but also in the other states of the South East.

“I don’t think the governor has the capacity to handle the security challenges in the state. We need Imo people to join efforts to vote this government out, because we have records of Uzodimma’s executive lies, his atrocities and executive rascality. So, come 2023 or 2024, we will send him out of Government House, Owerri.”

Iwuala also said APGA would be pleased to receive the likes of former Governor Rochas Okorocha, immediate past Governor Emeka Ihedioha and Uche Nwosu, if they wish to join the party.

“If they have the intention of joining APGA, it will be a welcome development. APGA is a party of the grassroots. Our doors are wide open to receive them into the party.

“They are all welcomed. I know there have been some overtures of most of them trying to join APGA, but they should know that in APGA, we obey the party’s constitution and we are guided by the principle of rule of law,” he stated.