Being Away From The Pitch Has Been Hard On Ramos – Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain coach, Mauricio Pochettino has come out to say that Sergio Ramos is nearing his long-awaited debut for the club. He recently revealed that Ramos has been finding it really difficult away from the pitch.

According to him, a World Cup winner like the Spaniard is expected to have a competitive level and mentality at all times, so he understands Ramos’ situation.

Poch added that Ramos has been working extremely hard to be back playing, and he has been making progress.

His words, “A World Cup winner like Sergio Ramos, with his competitive level and mentality, is going to find it difficult to accept not playing as much as he would like, but he is very strong,”

“He is working extremely hard, and we think he is making good progress. We have to be patient, and he has been. That refers to his maturity, so we think he can be back in the squad soon.”

“He has been in full training three times this week. He is coping well with the workload and this is an important step to getting closer to competing.”