    Being Silent About Antisemitism Is Complicity – Joe Biden

    USA President, Joe Biden has called on political leaders to reject antisemitism wherever it hides. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    His words, “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity.”

