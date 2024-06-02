Bellingham Named Football’s Most Valuable Player In The World

Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham has been named as the player with the highest estimated transfer value in world football. Recall that the England international stamped his mark on La Liga in his first season for Los Blancos following his £113M transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

He finished his league campaign with 19 goals and six assists to his name, and he made a total of 35 goal contributions across all competitions for the Spanish giants.

Bellingham will look to add to his haul in Saturday’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

WOW.

Jude Victor William Bellingham (born 29 June 2003) is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and the England national team.

Bellingham joined Birmingham City as an under-8, became the club’s youngest ever first-team player when he made his senior debut in August 2019, at the age of 16 years, 38 days, and played regularly during the 2019–20 season. He joined Borussia Dortmund in July 2020, and in his first appearance became their youngest ever goalscorer. Over three seasons with the club he made 132 appearances, was a member of their 2020–21 DFB-Pokal-winning team, and helped them finish as runners-up in the 2022–23 Bundesliga. He signed for Real Madrid in June 2023.

Jude Victor William Bellingham was born on 29 June 2003 in Stourbridge, in the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley, West Midlands, the eldest son of Denise and Mark Bellingham. His father Mark was, until 2022, a sergeant in the West Midlands Police, and a prolific goalscorer in non-League football.

Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, is also a footballer. Bellingham attended Priory School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.