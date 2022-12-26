Bellingham Plays Like A 28/29-Year-Old – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to reveal his admiration for Jude Bellingham. He recently hailed the England star’s exceptional World Cup performances, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bellingham plays like a 28 or 29-year-old whenever he watches him on the pitch, and it is very clear that he is an exceptional footballer.

Klopp added that the Englishman also had a brilliant World Cup in Qatar, and the sky is only his starting point.

His words, “I don’t like to always talk about money when we talk about a player like Jude. I think everybody agrees he’s just exceptional. I imagine somebody who has no clue about football, or who didn’t watch it for a while, if you asked them ‘how old do you think Jude Bellingham is?’ nobody would get even close! They’d say ‘28, 29’ or whatever, because he’s that mature.”

“He played an exceptional World Cup. Exceptional. He’s good at so many things and has to improve in so many other things, but if I had to describe him I would say that the things he can do already are difficult to learn, and the things has has to improve are easy to learn. That makes him a really good player!”

“I’m not saying anything new. I thought that for two or three years since he broke through at Dortmund. But I have no idea what [his World Cup performances] does for the money side of it. I just think that if you, from an English point of view, want to do him a favour, just don’t talk too much about money, don’t throw too many hurdles in his way. That would be really cool, wherever he ends up!”

“It’s very important for the club. It’s our main target now. From a transfer point of view? I think we have a good chance of qualifying generally. This year, not 100 percent, but 100 percent we are contenders for the next few years.”

“And if you ask a player [to sign] and he says ‘well next year you are not in the Champions League, so I would rather go to another club’, I am not sure I would want this player any more, to be honest.”

“I understand it, I want to be in the Champions League all the time, but for the moment we have two pathways still to qualify for next year, and as long as that’s the case I see ourselves as a proper contender.”