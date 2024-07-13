Bellingham Should Win The Ballon d’Or – Watkins

England striker, Ollie Watkins has come out to compare his country’s winning run at Euro 2024 to Real Madrid’s recent dominance of the Champions League. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the way Real Madrid is always comfortable without the ball while winning in the UCL, is the exact way England still manages to seal victories at tournaments without necessarily playing well.

Watkins added that regardless of whatever the result is tomorrow, Bellingham should win the Ballon d’Or.

His words, “You see someone like Real Madrid in a Champions League game: they are comfortable without the ball, they have that confidence that when they get the ball they are going to score.

I feel like it is the same here. We are definitely hard to beat, then we just need that one chance and we can win the game. It doesn’t matter if we are playing poorly or if players are having an off day, we still have that world-class talent where we can pop up and get that goal.

Whatever happens, Jude should win the Ballon d’Or. The way he plays with such ­maturity, confidence, aura, I can’t speak any more highly of him. To see him transition from where he was…I played against him when he was at Birmingham and, even then, you’d have thought he was a seasoned pro.

I remember being in one of my earlier [England] camps, I think he was 16 at the time and he still had ­confidence about him. It’s no surprise to see what he’s gone on and done.”

WOW.

Jude Victor William Bellingham (born 29 June 2003) is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and the England national team.

Bellingham joined Birmingham City as an under-8, became the club’s youngest ever first-team player when he made his senior debut in August 2019, at the age of 16 years, 38 days, and played regularly during the 2019–20 season. He joined Borussia Dortmund in July 2020, and in his first appearance became their youngest ever goalscorer. Over three seasons with the club he made 132 appearances, was a member of their 2020–21 DFB-Pokal-winning team, and helped them finish as runners-up in the 2022–23 Bundesliga. He signed for Real Madrid in June 2023.

Jude Victor William Bellingham was born on 29 June 2003 in Stourbridge, in the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley, West Midlands, the eldest son of Denise and Mark Bellingham. His father Mark was, until 2022, a sergeant in the West Midlands Police, and a prolific goalscorer in non-League football.

Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, is also a footballer. Bellingham attended Priory School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.