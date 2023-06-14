    Login
    Bellingham Will Be With Us For The Next Six Seasons – Real Madrid

    Real Madrid have confirmed Jude Bellingham’s €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

    According to Real Madrid, the club and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the Jude Bellingham, and the English midfielder will be tied down for the next six seasons.

    The club added that his presentation will take place at 12:00 noon in Real Madrid City on the 15th of June.

    It read, “Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will remain linked to our club for the next six seasons.”

    “Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place. Next, Jude Bellingham will appear before the media.”

