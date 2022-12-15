Why FG is investigating Mikano, Jubali Brothers, JMG over generator importation

The Nigerian Government said it has commenced an investigation into some generator importers, manufacturers, assemblers & distributors, especially Mikano , Jubali Brothers and JMG .

This was disclosed in a statement by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) which said it already received credible intelligence and carried out preliminary inquiries.

A serious investigation: The broad investigation into generator importers, manufacturers, assemblers and distributors is to confirm whether reported incidents of overpricing, multiple or duplicitous models, import and or customs clearing malpractices and other crimes.

To this end, the FCCPC has requested the assistance of Nigerian customers who are willing to share their experiences with the generator manufacturers, importers and assemblers.

A search warrant: In the meantime, the FCCPC said it has obtained a search warrant and order from the Federal High Court after convincing the court that there is probable cause and prima facie evidence of infringements of the FFCPC Act.

The Commission said it executed the search warrants on the identified targets and has secured certain information from the targets of the investigation, citing progress with forensic analysis, hearings and questionings.

“The purpose of the search warrant and order was to secure vital information and evidence from key targets and large industry players whose businesses and practices have been implicated in the intelligence so far procured and surveillance work is already done,” the statement said.

Your assistance is needed: The FCCPC further noted that relevant information is welcome from Nigerians. You may send your information to openpower@fccpc.gov.ng.The FCCPC said it will protect the identities of the contributors.