Bellingham Will Embrace The Prestige Of Playing For Real Madrid – Ramon Calderon

Jude Bellingham can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and embrace the prestige of representing Real Madrid, Ramon Calderon has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everyone who joins Real Madrid knows what it means to play for the club, so he expects Bellingham to fulfil his personal and collective goals in Spain.

Ramon added that Jude has an opportunity to play for the best club in the world, and he simply could not let it pass him by.

His words, “Everybody who comes here knows what it means to be a Real Madrid player. I always say that those players like Cristiano, [Luka] Modric, Vinicius – all of them give a lot to us, but Real Madrid gives much more to them. I experienced that with Cristiano when I signed him, I told him how important it would be for him to be here. He realised that, because you can get personal goals, collective goals, your prestige goes up very much. Everyone is thinking that a player coming to Real Madrid has got to the top and the prestige of the club is amazing. Being linked to this club is always something important. Bellingham has a great opportunity to come here.”