Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Set To Formally File For Divorce

Hollywood actors, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly set to file for divorce after months of split rumors. Daily Mail recently reported that the former power couple are pushing ahead with divorce after a final attempt at reconciliation in recent weeks failed.

According to sources, their divorce documents are finalized, but not yet turned in, and they are now waiting for the right time to drop them.

The pair were last pictured together on March 30, and they have since spent the summer apart.

The source said, “They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them.

At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t.

Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

WOW.

