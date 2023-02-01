    Login
    Benfica Is Bigger Than Enzo Fernandez – Roger Schmidt

    Sports

    Benfica manager, Roger Schmidt has come out to react to Chelsea’s record £106.8 million ($131.6m) transfer for Enzo Fernandez on deadline day. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, losing a good player in the winter transfer window is always difficult, but the team has shown that they can still remain capable without Enzo Fernandez.

    Roger added that Benfica will always be bigger than any player, so they will accept his exit.

    His words, “To lose a good player in the winter transfer window is always difficult. But we also showed today that we are capable of playing good football without him, that the players are focused to get a lot of points, to become champions. That’s our goal,”

    “Benfica is much bigger than one single player. We need players who are happy to play for Benfica, who are passionate. If some player decides to leave and a club [are willing to] pay the clause, then we cannot do anything. We accept [it] and look forward.”

