Benoit Badiashile Isn’t A Chelsea Player, I Won’t Talk About Him – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has failed to address reports that Monaco center-back, Benoit Badiashile is a top January transfer target. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he will not speak about anyone that isn’t a Chelsea player because there are lots of players who get linked to the club every season.

Potter added that the club’s responsibility is to try to improve the team, while he improves his players.

His words, “My answer is I don’t speak about anyone that isn’t a Chelsea player. There are lots of people who get linked to this club and I’d be wasting your time and mine if I responded to every one.”

“I always say the club’s responsibility is to try to improve the team but my job is to try to improve the players we have here and the team. That’s what I’ll be focused on.”