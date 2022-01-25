Benue 2023: Ortom Meets PDP Guber Aspirants

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed confidence in the capacity of governorship aspirants in the state on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to perform when elected.

Governor Ortom gave the remark Monday, January 24th, 2022 at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi during an expanded meeting with the aspirants.

The meeting which was attended by the State Working Committee of the PDP, Assembly Members, members of the Executive Council, other appointees of the Governor also had members of the G-14 and G-9 in attendance.

The Governor explained that given the credentials and antecedents of the guber aspirants, any of them that emerges may even surpass his performance as Governor because they will build on the foundation provided by his administration.

While commending the aspirants for their peaceful consultations, the Governor encouraged them to jointly go into prayers and come up with a consensus candidate, saying if that fails, the party will go into the process of nominating a candidate.

The Governor also charged all stakeholders across the state to go back to their constituencies and mobilise people for the registration of voters in their domains to ensure that the state participates actively in the election of leaders who will rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

State Chairman of the PDP, John Ngbede, Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji as well as representatives of G-14 and G-9 all expressed optimism that the PDP will wrestle power at the centre in 2023, pointing out that they are poised to offer their best for the victory of the party at all levels.

Chairman of the PDP Governorship Aspirants, Chile Igbawua who appreciated the leadership guide provided by the Governor, appealed that the aspirants be further guided on the issue of zoning to make discussions among themselves easier.