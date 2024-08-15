Benue APC Youths Disrupt Factional Meeting, Challenge Agada Leadership

In Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, a dramatic protest unfolded as irate youths from the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over the road leading to the secretariat of the Austin Agada-led faction of the party.

Such demonstration was driven by dissatisfaction with the ongoing factional leadership of Agada, which the protesters believe undermines the authority of the state and the party.

The protest began early Thursday morning as the aggrieved youths, determined to voice their frustration, diverted vehicles and motorbikes away from the APC secretariat.

They redirected traffic to Atiku Abubakar Way and Kasim Ibrahim Road, creating significant disruptions.

The repair work on a damaged section of the dual carriageway, which had already reduced traffic to a single lane, compounded the congestion in the area.

Despite the presence of security personnel stationed at the entrance of the now largely deserted secretariat, the protesters remained resolute.

They made it clear that they would not permit any member of the Agada faction to enter the secretariat.

The demonstrators argued that the existence and activities of this faction were detrimental to the interests of Governor Hyacinth Alia and the party’s unity in the state.

The protest was triggered by a State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting convened by the Agada faction, which was scheduled to take place at the secretariat on Thursday.

The youths’ actions were a direct response to this meeting, which they viewed as an attempt to undermine the legitimate leadership of the APC in Benue State.

Governor Hyacinth Alia responded to the situation with a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula. In his statement, Governor Alia expressed surprise at the convening of the SEC meeting, asserting that he had not been informed of it.

The governor emphasised his position as the recognised leader of the APC in the state, declaring, “As the leader of the APC in Benue State, I should be aware of and approve any such meetings.”

Alia further stated that, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, it was his duty to be informed about legitimate gatherings and activities.

He condemned the attempt to hold the meeting without his knowledge and reminded those involved that Nigeria, and by extension Benue State, operates under the rule of law.

“Nigeria is not a lawless state, and neither is Benue State. Anyone attempting to undermine the authority of the state must understand the implications of their actions and act accordingly,” he added.

The confrontation highlights the deep divisions within the APC in Benue State, with competing factions vying for control and influence.

The youths’ protest underscores the tension and conflict within the party, reflecting broader struggles over leadership and direction in the state’s political landscape.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the APC will address these internal conflicts and whether further disruptions or reconciliations will occur.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing political parties in managing internal dissent and maintaining unity in the face of competing interests.