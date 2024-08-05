Benue PDP Suspends Ex Governor Samuel Ortom, Others Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the suspension of former Governor Samuel Ortom and three other prominent party members over accusations of anti-party activities.

The decision follows a recent meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) held in Makurdi.

Alongside Ortom, the suspended members include Mr Isaac Mffor, the State Deputy Chairman, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, the State Publicity Secretary, and Azua Ashongo, the Vice Chairman of Zone A.

In a statement released on Monday by the PDP’s Media Consultant, Cornelius Hwande, the reasons for the suspensions were detailed.

Ortom, a significant figure in the PDP, was suspended for endorsing the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 elections and for publicly advocating that Benue PDP supporters should back the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 Presidential election. Hwande described Ortom’s actions as contrary to the party’s principles and detrimental to its unity and strategy.

Mr Mffor and Mr Iortyom’s suspensions were attributed to their alleged involvement in the disruption of last Saturday’s ward congresses in Buruku and Ushongo local government areas.

According to the statement, both individuals were implicated in the theft of congress materials intended for these elections, an act deemed as a serious violation of party regulations.

Azua Ashongo’s suspension was due to what the PDP described as “gross insubordination and indiscipline.”

The party’s leadership cited Ashongo’s repeated failure to adhere to party guidelines and his overall conduct as reasons for his removal.

The suspensions reflect ongoing tensions within the PDP in Benue State, highlighting internal disputes that have impacted the party’s coherence and electoral strategy.

The decision to suspend these members underscores the party’s commitment to maintaining discipline and upholding its strategic interests amidst a politically charged environment.

The PDP has stated that the suspensions are a measure to address and rectify issues that threaten the party’s unity and effectiveness. The party’s leadership is expected to take further steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur and to reinforce party discipline across all levels.

As the PDP navigates these internal challenges, it remains focused on strengthening its position and preparing for future electoral contests.

The party’s leadership has emphasised the importance of loyalty and adherence to party directives as essential components for achieving its political objectives and maintaining its integrity.

The suspensions of these key figures mark a significant development in the party’s internal dynamics and reflect broader political manoeuvrings within the state.

The PDP’s actions indicate a rigorous approach to managing party affairs and ensuring that its members align with its strategic goals and principles.