Benue State Government’s accounts gets frozen over loan

An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has made an interim order freezing bank accounts belonging to Benue state government domiciled in some Nigerian banks as a result of its defaulting to pay back a N333 million loan secured in 2008.

The presiding judge, justice Iyang Ekwo made the order on Wednesday following an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/AMC/74/2021 filed on September 30 and moved by Darlington Ozurumba, Counsel to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

According to the report, the judge also directed that the bank accounts of HPPS Multilinks Services Ltd be frozen pending the hearing and determination of the suit. He then adjourned the matter till November 2, for mention. AMCON is the claimant in the suit, HPPS Multilinks Service Ltd is the 1st respondent and Benue state government, the 2nd respondent.

The court made an interim order “freezing and attaching the JAAC Bank Accounts (Joint Accounts Allocation committee), Internal Generated Revenue Accounts, all bank accounts both current, savings, fixed deposits and/or investments accounts of the 2nd respondent (Benue state Government) maintained with all the banks mentioned above pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.’

“An interim order is hereby made restraining all banks and/or other financial institutions above mentioned in Nigeria forthwith from releasing or dealing in any manner howsoever with monies held in any account to which the respondents are signatories pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.