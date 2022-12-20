Osun N407.32Bn Debt: Rights group to approach EFCC for credible Investigation, possible Prosecution

A Rights Group is set to approach anti-graft bodies for credible Investigation, and possible prosecution, and wants DMO DG investigated over Osun State’s N407.32Bn debt profile.

Following the controversy sorrounding the *indebtedness of Osun State to the tune of N407.32billion*, a human rights organization, the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) had concluded plan to approach the anti-graft bodies of the *Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for credible Investigation into the alleged criminal mismanagement of Osun public funds which lead to bogus indebtedness on the neck of the State*.

The plan action to be taken by the rights group was imperative in order to retrieve all the Osun public funds in the private purse of certain individuals in the State and beyond, noting that every kobo of Osun fund in the *last ten(10) years* should be accounted for by *immediate past Governments of Gboyega Oyetola and Rauf Aregbesola respectfully*.

Saluting Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke for uncovered the covered in the finances of the State by exposing their Can of Worm in the financial sector of the State.

It also wants the former *Director General of Osun Debt Management Office (DMO), Mr. Tunde Adejumo to be investigated* for being an accomplice in *putting debt of repayment for Twenty-Eight(28) years on the neck of the State without any tangible justification for the said loan*.

It added that Adejumo and his co-travelers had mortgaged the future of the State with unfortunate and unnecessary debts, saying that the group (CHRSJ) and its sister organization (Civil Societies Coalition for the Emmancipation of Osun State-CSCEOS) had been vindicated with the ongoing open secret on the present financial status of the State from the new administration of Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.

It would be recalled recently that the new Governor of the State, Senator Jackson Ademola Adeleke had raised an alarm over the state of indebtedness of the State to the tune of *N407.32billion* when he took over the reign of the State as *6th Executive Governor on November 27th, 2022*.

It was learnt that *Office of the Accountant General of the State submitted the debt profile of the State as at 30th November, 2022, to Governor Adeleke so as to know that his Government inherited eight outstanding loan facilities, apart from N76billion salaries and pension debts, from former Governor Gboyega Oyetola administration*.

Governor Adeleke disclosed this penultimate week when he meet with traditional rulers in the State by informing them that the *repayment for the loan range from period of sixteen (16) months to about twenty- eight years*.

Commending Governor Adeleke for starting his Government on the pedestrial of transparency and open door government, the rights group praying for Adeleke to have successful tenure of office.

In a signed press statement by CHRSJ’s Executive Chairman, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman on the mind boggling issue and copies were made available to newsmen on Monday, *the group blamed former Governor Gboyega Oyetola over his failure to handover to the new Governor of the State the liability and asset by not constituting the then Government transition Committee like that of Senator Ademola Adeleke before November 27th, 2022 handing over date*.

It alleged that Governor Oyetola had something to hide about the finances of the State then and that was reason why he refused to constitute his own transition Committee for proper handing over to incoming Government of Senator Ademola Adeleke then.

Governor Adeleke further declared that former Governor Oyetola *must explain how the N331 Billion borrowed in the name of Osun State was expended, with no obvious infrastructural development to justify this huge debt, adding that Oyetola must explain how the N18 Billion Bridge Loan taken after he lost the election on July 16, 2022, was expended*.

Senator Adeleke added that Oyetola should come forward to also explain *why Osun state is owing salaries and pensions to the tune of N76 Billion after collecting a N50 Billion Salary Bail Out Loan from the Federal Government*.

The *rights group therefore, insisted that they would soon forward the Petition Letter to the anti-graft agencies over the criminal mismanagement of Osun public funds in the last ten(10) years which former Governor Gboyega Oyetola involved*.