Bernard Arnault Beats Elon Musk To Forbes Richest Billionaire In The World Title

Twitter owner, Elon Musk has slipped down the list of the world’s billionaires to second place as Bernard Arnault takes the top spot. Musk earned the top spot on the Forbes World Billionaires list last year with a net worth of $216bn however, he is now in second place behind Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMZ, which owns brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co.

Reports have said that Arnault was able to overthrow Musk in the annual list after his net worth grew more than $50bn to $211bn, as Musk’s net worth slumped to $180bn, $39bn less than it was last year, thanks to the purchase of Twitter which was funded by Tesla shares.

However, Musk’s SpaceX valuation increased from $13bn to $140bn in just the past year.

WOW.