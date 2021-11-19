Better improvement of digital services to boost investments in hospitality and tourism, others – Agba

The Federal Government has established that the growth in Nigeria’s digital services, especially in areas of culture, creativity, hospitality and tourism will improve investments in the economy.

This was made known by Clem Agba, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, at the 2021 African Statistics Day celebration with the theme: “Modernising National Statistical Systems to support Socio-Cultural Development in Africa” in Abuja on Thursday, according to NAN.

The Minister said Nigeria’s creative industry and large youth population is ripe for growth adding that the FG has implemented policies including a National Policy for the socio-cultural development of the country through the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Mr Agba said, “Furthermore, with higher internet penetration across the country, the growth of digital services in the culture, creative, hospitality and tourism sector presents more opportunities for investments and growth.”

He highlighted the importance of credible statistical production processes and the usage for evidence-based policy formulation, citing that statistical information is an important tool to enable production processes that need to be demand-driven, apart from other regular statistical exercises.