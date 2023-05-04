Chelsea Fans Are Very Demanding – Todd Boehly

Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly has come out to plead for patience from the club’s supporters amid the ongoing rebuild. He recently insisted that he and his fellow owners will eventually figure out a path to long-term success, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that Chelsea fans are very demanding, but they must know that this is a long-term project that the ownership will be committed to for a very long time.

Boehly added that the long-term future of the club is still in good hands, and Chelsea will get back to winning soon.

His words, “The fans are demanding. They want to win. We get that. We want to win. Our view, though, was that this is a long-term project and we are committed to the long-term and we very much believe that we are going to figure it out.”

“We have got the best league in the world, what I think is the top city in the world and we have an unbelievable location in the top city in the world.”

“It is such a global sport and, unlike in the U.S., there are no unions, so there is a market for top players in every country in the world,”

“And each one of those markets is different. You have got the Portuguese market, the French market, the English market, so [you have] the ability to go to these markets.”

“Then of course, obviously, you have to build a team and your coach is the conductor of the team. I think there is a lot that we have learned about the different markets and the global aspect of it all.”