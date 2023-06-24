Beyoncé Donates £8,000 To Struggling Nigerian Restaurant In The UK

Popular singer, Beyoncé has donated £8,000 to a struggling Nigerian restaurant in North London that was at a risk of closure due to rising energy bills. The restaurant is named Chuku’s, and it is run by brother and sister duo, Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederik, who were one of 10 winners to receive a grant from Beyonce this month.

As part of the singers Renaissance World Tour, her foundation, BeyGOOD has pledged to donate a share of $1 million (£806,000) to ten businesses in cities around the world.

Chuku’s found themselves facing difficult times after launching during the pandemic including struggling with the cost of rising energy bills.

WOW.