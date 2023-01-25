Beyonce Respects Dubai, Dubai Respects Beyonce – Matthew Knowles

Beyonce’s latest concert in Dubai has stirred outrage among fans who have since labeled her a sellout for performing in a country with strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws. The singer, who was paid $24million, was slammed for her gig at the Atlantis The Royal hotel, where she failed to perform any hits from her new LGBTQ+ Renaissance album.

Reacting, Matthew Knowles has come out to hail his daughter for bringing people together from all walks of life while revealing that she is planning a tour where she will perform songs from Renaissance.

He added that Beyonce gave respect to Dubai during the show and got respect back.

His words, “People who weren’t at the show might not understand.. she gave respect and got respect back from the country, calling it an amazing moment.”

WOW.