Bianca Censori Was Never A Kanye West Fan – Ex

The ex-boyfriend of Kanye West’s rumored new wife, Bianca Censori has broken his silence following news of her marriage to the American rapper. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bianca was not a fan of Kanye while they dated throughout high school and university, and she had always said she would like to live in America someday.

He added that they met as teenagers in the suburb of Melbourne, and they started dating around the age of 14.

His words, “Bianca and I dated for six years and have known each other since we were teenagers.”

“We have been through a huge amount together through high school and through university.”

“We met as teenagers in the suburb of Ivanhoe [Melbourne] around the age of 14 in 2007 and began dating in 2014.”

“I wouldn’t say she was the biggest fan of Kanye at the time, but I do have hilarious videos of her dancing in a boxy outfit to the song I Love It.”

“Bianca has always been bigger than Melbourne and we both knew this. One time we travelled to America and she told me she would live there one day.”