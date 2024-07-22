Biden Only Attained The Position Of President By Lying And Spreading Fake News – Trump

Ex-USA President, Donald Trump has come out to react to Joe Biden announcing the end of his re-election campaign. He recently revealed that Biden will go down as the worst president in history, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, Biden only attained the position of President by lies, fake news, and not leaving his basement, so he would not be missed after deciding to quit the race for re-election.

Trump added that everyone around Joe knew he was not capable of running for presidency again.

His words, “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.

He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.

All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists.

We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1968. He became president of his father’s real-estate business in 1971 and renamed it the Trump Organization. He expanded its operations to building and renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses and later started side ventures, mostly by licensing his name. From 2004 to 2015, he co-produced and hosted the reality television series The Apprentice. He and his businesses have been plaintiff or defendant in more than 4,000 state and federal legal actions, including six business bankruptcies.

Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, at Jamaica Hospital in Queens, New York City, the fourth child of Fred Trump, a Bronx-born real-estate developer whose parents were German immigrants, and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, an immigrant from Scotland. Trump grew up with older siblings Maryanne, Fred Jr., and Elizabeth and younger brother Robert in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of Queens, and attended the private Kew-Forest School from kindergarten through seventh grade.