Memphis Depay To Inter Milan Isn’t Even Being Discussed Right Now – Lawyer

Memphis Depay’s lawyer has come out to rubbish any suggestion that his client could be involved in a swap agreement struck between Barcelona and Inter. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there are negotiations ongoing for Memphis to join Inter, and every report saying otherwise should be ignored.

He added that the move between both clubs is not even a possibility being discussed right now.

His words, “There are no negotiations ongoing for Memphis to join Inter. I can deny all these links — it’s not a possibility we are discussing.”