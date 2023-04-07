    Login
    Osimhen Is Better Than Haaland – Representative

    Victor Osimhen is better than Erling Haaland, his representative has come out to say. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he even sees the Nigerian being Lionel Messi’s successor at Paris Saint-Germain next summer because he is clearly the best striker in the world.

    He added that he is sure his client will not lack suitors in the summer, especially from England and France.

    His words, “At the moment, Osimhen is the best striker in the world. Yes, even better than Haaland. He certainly won’t lack of options, especially in England and Paris Saint-Germain, who could lose an important player up front. In my opinion, Messi will go to Miami. But that’s just my opinion.”

