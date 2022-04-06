Billionaire Femi Otedola Shares The Four Stages Of Happiness In His Life

During a telephone interview, Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola was a sked by the radio presenter what he could remember that made him the happiest man in life, Otedola replied:

“I have gone through four stages of happiness in life and finally I understood the meaning of true happiness.”

The first stage was to accumulate wealth and means. But at this stage I did not get the happiness I wanted.

Then came the second stage of collecting valuables and items. But I realised that the effect of this thing is also temporary and the lustre of valuable things does not last long.

Then came the third stage of getting big projects. That was when I was holding 95% of diesel supply in Nigeria and Africa. I was also the largest vessel owner in Africa and Asia. But even here I did not get the happiness I had imagined.

The fourth stage was the time a friend of mine asked me to buy wheelchair for some disabled children. Just about 200 kids.

At the friend’s request, I immediately bought the wheelchairs.

But the friend insisted that I go with him and hand over the wheelchairs to the children. I got ready and went with him.

There I gave these wheel chairs to these children with my own hands. I saw the strange glow of happiness on the faces of these children. I saw them all sitting on the wheelchairs, moving around and having fun.

It was as if they had arrived at a picnic spot where they are sharing a jackpot winning.

I felt REAL joy inside me. When I decided to leave one of the kids grabbed my legs. I tried to free my legs gently but the child stared at my face and held my legs tightly.

I bent down and asked the child: Do you need something else?

The answer this child gave me not only made me happy but also changed my attitude to life completely. This child said:

“I want to remember your face so that when I meet you in heaven, I will be able to recognise you and thank you once again.”

“What would you be remembered for after you leave that office or place?

“Will anyone desire to see your face again where it all matters? Femi Otedola concluded.