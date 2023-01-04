Bimbo’s Family Won’t Let Me See Her Corpse – IVD

Popular car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna a.k.a IVD has come out to accuse his late wife, Bimbo’s family of not granting him access to their kids. This is coming amid accusations that he subjected Bimbo to domestic abuse while she was alive, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he is currently stressed out because apart from his late wife’s family not granting him access to his children, he is not allowed to see Bimbo’s corpse as well.

His words,

WOW.